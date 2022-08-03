West Seattle, Washington

SEAFAIR: Blue Angels arrive in Seattle

August 3, 2022 1:10 pm
2 COMMENTS
 Blue Angels | West Seattle news

Thanks to Kevin for the photo (and Gill for the tip by phone) – the Blue Angels are back in Seattle. A few reminders: They’re based at Boeing Field but near the terminal, NOT in the publicly viewable areas of years past, because of the bigger new jets and the equipment required for them … They’ll be practicing Thursday and flying their performance routine Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (3:05 pm is the scheduled time those three days) … no freeway closures but you’ll likely notice different air-traffic patterns over West Seattle when they’re flying … the Museum of Flight has a special (admission required) Jet Blast Bash event (with pilot-autograph sessions promised) all weekend.

  • jim August 3, 2022 (1:27 pm)
    But I don’t see fat Albert – the C-130 support ship.  Worked at North Boeing Field for a while and it was always interesting to see a person walking around on the tail while they were still taxying in.

  • Brandy August 3, 2022 (1:28 pm)
    Saw them over downtown Bainbridge Island around 12:50.  I do not recall ever seeing them fly over the Island, but then again I’m old and forget things :)

