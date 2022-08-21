WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 notes!

(Saturday’s sunset, photographed by Mike Burns)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has scheduled today:

We will be paving a median island on West Marginal Way SW, just north of the Highland Park Way SW intersection. Work is anticipated to begin as early as 7 AM and will conclude by 3 PM. Please anticipate delays while driving through the area. In South Park, our traffic signal crews will be replacing overhead signs and complete signal wiring activities on 14th Ave S and S Cloverdale St. The work is anticipated to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 3 PM. We anticipate minimal traffic impacts as a majority of the work will be completed from the sidewalk, however, please navigate the area with caution. A detour will be set up for people using the sidewalk. (The traffic signals may be out too, in which case uniformed police will direct traffic.)

Also, WSDOT‘s “Revive I-5” work continues on southbound I-5 between I-90 and the West Seattle Bridge exit.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

TWO BIG SALES: 9 am-3 pm, the West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center) is having a big garage sale; the Thunderbird Apartments have a courtyard sale 9 am-4 pm at 4815 Fauntleroy Way SW.

FOOD DRIVE: Donate non-perishable food at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) today, 10 am-12:30 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open with peak summer produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, prepared food, and more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

FUNDRAISING CAR WASH: Get your car washed and support Chief Sealth International High School cheerleaders, 10:30 am-3 pm at Les Schwab (Fauntleroy/Alaska).

DONATION DRIVE: Clothes and food are just part of what Alki UCC is accepting today, 11 am-3 pm, at 6115 SW Hinds.

WADING POOLS: With a warm afternoon expected, the wading pools will be open – it’s the last day of the season for EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden), noon-7 pm; also open, the wading pool in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is back open to the public, noon-7 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum< is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers are giving lighthouse tours today, first site entry 1 pm, last entry 3:45 pm; more info here.

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK GATHERING, WITH GAMES: Meet new friends, play games, learn about timebanking, 3-5 pm on the lawn behind Hiawatha Community Center (2700 California SW).

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Lookout Mountain Lookout plays at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

MEDITATION AND MORE: Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, Gong Bath at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) with Inner Alchemy, 7-8:30 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list for our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!