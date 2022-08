Police are investigating a report of drive-by pellet gunfire near Delridge/Thistle. They got a call from someone who was out walking their dog a short time ago when someone in a passing car fired what they believed to be a pellet gun. They weren’t hit, so no injuries. Officers told dispatch that the only description they have so far is a dark blue or black early-2000s Jeep Wrangler with three people inside, It was last seen headed southbound.