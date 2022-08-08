VIDEO: 10-year-old Nathan’s bowling challenge for you, to help fight hunger and homelessness

10-year-old Nathan Tavel spent an hour this afternoon at West Seattle Bowl, knocking down pins as fast as he could – he was a young man on a mission: The start of a month-long fundraising challenge to help the West Seattle Food Bank‘s work knocking down hunger and homelessness. Just take a look at a moment of the pace he kept up for an hour:

In his hour of bowling, Nathan knocked down 2,116 pins. (He’s been bowling since he was 4.) Now it’s your turn. Any time between now and Labor Day, go to West Seattle Bowl and lay out $25 for the challenge. $15 of that goes to WSFB, $10 to WS Bowl. You get an hour to try to top Nathan’s pin total. If you don’t, you donate an additional $25 to the food bank; if you do, WS Bowl will donate an additional $25 to the food bank on your behalf. And if you do top Nathan’s pin total, you’ll be entered into a drawing for $100 at a local restaurant. This isn’t Nathan’s first bowling benefit – whose proud dad Phil was there today to cheer him on:

Two and a half years ago, we covered Nathan’s real-time bowling challenge – he invited teams to try to beat his pin total in two hours. That raised more than $900! P.S. If you haven’t been to West Seattle Bowl, it’s at 39th/Oregon on the east edge of The Junction.