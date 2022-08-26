TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday updates + weekend alerts

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, August 26th.

WEATHER

The big cooldown is here. Clouds are expected today, and the high could be only in the low 70s. (Thursday’s high was 89, two degrees short of the record for that date, and 12 degrees above normal.)

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

ROAD WORK

Bike-lane work is expected to start today along the recently paved section of SW Andover between 26th and 28th. Here’s the construction notice.

*Also note the 35th SW paving mentioned below is expected to start this morning – 35th SW between Alaska and Edmunds.

WEEKEND ROAD WORK

Here’s what SDOT has announced – a lot:

Expect minor traffic impacts on Harbor Island at the SW Manning St and SW Klickitat Way intersection this weekend. While we remove the work platforms on the eastern span of the high bridge, people accessing Terminal 102 will be rerouted as a safety measure to avoid the work area. These traffic impacts will occur during the day on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. Those travelling east and westbound on SW Spokane St will not be impacted. Detour signs will be in place for those travelling to and from Terminal 102. As part of the Reconnect West Seattle project, we will be completing several projects this weekend. -We’ll be paving California Ave SW between SW Walker St and SW Hill St on Saturday and Sunday. This work is anticipated to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 4PM. There will be minor traffic impacts however please anticipate delays

-Starting Friday through Sunday, we’ll be paving 35th Ave SW from SW Edmunds to SW Alaska St. Both directions of traffic will be maintained, but drivers can expect delays in the area. Work is anticipated to begin at 7 AM and conclude by 4 PM

-To improve visibility, our landscaping crews will be working on SW Roxbury St between 9th Ave SW and 14th Ave SW to clear vegetation. Work will begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 3 PM. There will be minor traffic impacts, however you may experience delays while traveling through the area Weather permitting, we will be installing intersection markings on two intersections starting Friday night at 9 PM through Saturday morning at 7 AM. The intersections we will be marking are: -1st Ave S and East Marginal Way S

-2nd Ave SW and Highland Park Way SW Traffic lanes will be closed as needed and they will be restored after the intersection markings have been painted. Please anticipate delays and navigate the area with caution. As part of necessary maintenance work, we will also be replacing concrete panels on 16th Ave SW and SW Webster St. This work is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday and is anticipated to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 4 PM. Traffic in all directions will be maintained, but drivers can expect delays in the area.

WEEKEND REMINDER

Also, remember that two street-closing events are planned Saturday – Admiral Junction Funktion, noon-9 pm on California north of Admiral Way, and Lowrider Block Party, noon-6 pm on 17th SW between Delridge and Roxbury. In White Center on Sunday, the WC Block Party will be happening on 16th SW, noon-6 pm.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

887th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 23 days until the day SDOT expects to reopen it – September 18th. Here’s our report on another visit to the work zone Thursday.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.