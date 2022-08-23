COUNTDOWN: 4 days until Admiral Junction Funktion street party. Here’s the entertainment schedule

We have more information tonight about this Saturday’s Admiral Junction Funktion street party, which will close California SW just north of Admiral Way before, during, and after the noon-9 pm event. It’s a joint presentation of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, Admiral Business District, City of Seattle Office of Economic Development Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund, and PCC Community Market – West Seattle (WSB sponsor). The free event is described as “Shopping, dining, drinking, beer gardens, and dancing to live music.” The revelry actually starts – unofficially – the night before, Friday, with a Pre-Funk Bar Crawl (here’s the participant list). Then on Saturday, you’ll find beer gardens at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), Mission Cantina (2325 California SW), Arthur’s (2311 California SW), and Yen Wor Village (2300 California SW). And here’s the entertainment schedule:

Hosts throughout the day will be Brent Amaker and VJ Lacefront. Then once the Admiral Funktion wraps up at 9 pm, it’s afterparty time:

-Admiral Pub ’70s funk/disco party with drag performances by Queen Andrew Scott. –

-Mission Cantina will feature live bands

-Benbow has 2 DJs Back to Back going on all night

-Yen Wor Karaoke Party

Thanks to Alex Garcia from Admiral Pub for the entertainment-lineup info. Alex says organizers intend to ensure this is an annual event,