TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:04 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 12th.

WEATHER

Sunny and warm again today, with a high around 80 (Thursday’s high was 81).

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF remains on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

WEEKEND ROAD WORK

Here’s what SDOT has announced for this weekend:

On Saturday between 7 AM and 5 PM, we’re paving 8th Ave S from S Kenyon St to S Portland St in South Park. We will restrict parking and maintain one lane of traffic in each direction. People driving should expect delays while the lanes are closed. On Saturday and Sunday, we will be working in South Delridge at 16th Ave SW and SW Cambridge St to update curb bulbs and curb ramps. Work will begin as early as 8 AM and conclude by 5 PM. We’ll maintain one lane of traffic in each direction. On Sunday, we’re completing two maintenance projects with work expected to begin as early as 5:30 AM and conclude by 5 PM: -To complete safety and maintenance upgrades, we’ll be pouring a concrete pad on SW Spokane St in the vicinity of 11th Ave SW that will impact the eastbound direction. This is east of the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge). Traffic impacts include closure of the East Marginal Way S and the lower SW Spokane St ramps. There will be a detour in place for those traveling in the area. -To improve visibility due to overgrowth, we’ll be cleaning the planting strip located on the westbound side of SW Roxbury St between 9th Ave SW and 14th Ave SW. We will close the westbound curb lane, so people driving can expect delays.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

873rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 37 days until the day SDOT expects to reopen it, September 18th.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – camera malfunctioning, as are a few others in eastern West Seattle (still no estimate on when they’ll be fixed)

Highland Park Way/2nd SW (one of four recently installed cameras):

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.