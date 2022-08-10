LAST CALL: Vote on how to spend $3.6 million in White Center/North Highline

Today is the last day of “participatory budgeting” voting for $3.6 million that King County has set aside for projects in unincorporated White Center/North Highline. You don’t have to live in that area to vote – it’s open to anyone 12 and older who “lives/plays/works/worships” there. It’s a two-part vote – ranking proposals for $3.1 million in spending here, and ranking proposals for $540,000 in cannabis-tax revenue here. Some of the money could wind up in West Seattle – the first list includes money for the impending move of the White Center Food Bank (which also serves south WS) and the second list includes the Nepantla Cultural Arts Center, which is based in South Delridge.