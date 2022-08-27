HAPPENING NOW: Seattle Folklorico Festival at Westcrest Park

(WSB photo – Joyas Mestizas at Seattle Folklorico Festival)

Dance and music isn’t all you’ll see at the Seattle Folklorico Festival, happening at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW) until 4 pm.

As noted in our calendar listing, you can shop and snack too.

Local organizations are there too – from the Highland Park Improvement Club to the Seattle Emergency Communication Hubs, whose booth offers this info for the youngest members of the family too:

The Seattle Folklorico Festival is coordinated and presented by the youth folkloric-dance group Joyas Mestizas (who are scheduled to perform again at 2:30 pm). Performances are for and by all ages!