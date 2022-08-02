FOLLOWUP: Cormorant Cove beach reopened after four weeks

Four weeks after health/water-quality authorities closed Cormorant Cove Park‘s beach because of water contamination from a private sewer-line link, the beach is finally clear to reopen. Seattle Public Utilities spokesperson Sabrina Register tells WSB the warning signs are being taken down. Cormorant Cove, in the 3700 block of Beach Drive SW, was the last area to reopen; the original closure stretched all the way from Alki Point to the SW Andover beach access, and most of it was cleared to reopen a week and a half ago. At the time, though, SPU said that while the leak at Harbor West had been fixed, unexplained bacterial concerns lingered at Cormorant Cove.