FOLLOWUP: Constellation Park cleared of contamination concerns, but not Cormorant Cove

(Tuesday photo of signage at Cormorant Cove, where SPU says it’ll stay up)

An update from Seattle Public Utilities, 16 days after we first reported that contamination concerns had led to beach closures south of Alki Point. SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register says signs were removed today from Constellation Park (Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint) “after water samples showed acceptable levels of bacteria.” However, she added. “Signs will remain in place at Cormorant Cove Beach, keeping the area closed to water activities, until samples indicate acceptable levels.” The original problem has been fixed, she says, so they’re not sure yet what the problem is: “On July 13, a property owner on Beach Drive repaired its broken side sewer that had been discharging into the water. Because bacteria levels remain high at Cormorant Cove, additional sources of the elevated bacteria are being investigated.” Register told us a week ago that SPU planned to “issue a notice of violation … after determining cost-recovery needs”; no new information on that yet.