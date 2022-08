When we published this remembrance of longtime Admiral community advocate Dennis Ross in June, the date for the celebration of his life hadn’t yet been set. Now it has. Here’s the announcement:

A celebration of Dennis Ross’s life will be held at Hamilton Viewpoint Park (1120 California Way SW) on August 27 from 2-4 pm. Please RSVP to bill54ross@gmail.com so we can have enough picnic food and drinks for all! And all who knew and befriended Dennis are welcome!