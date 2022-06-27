Remembering Dennis A. Ross, 1939-2022

The family of longtime West Seattle community advocate Dennis Ross has announced his death. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing:

Dennis Andrew Ross passed away on February 2, 2022 from congestive heart failure. Dennis was born on March 24, 1939. He was raised in Vinita Park, MO, a small village near the city line of St. Louis. He attended St. Rita’s grade school, Mercy High School and St. Louis University. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1963-1965. Dennis began his career at the Kroger Company, where he quickly established himself as a troubleshooting expert in transportation and logistics for the company. Kroger transferred him throughout the midwest including Peoria, IL, Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH, Nashville, TN, and Cincinnati, OH.

After leaving Kroger with 20 years of service, he took similar positions in Phoenix and Los Angeles. He then lived in Durango, Colorado, where he pursued his love of the natural world. In the early 1990s he moved to Seattle, where he lived until his passing.

Wherever Dennis lived, he contributed to his community, volunteering and leading efforts to better those places and people he befriended, however he could best serve. He was unassuming, totally reliable, hard-working, and as clever as they come in the pursuit of what improved the world around him. West Seattle, where he lived, benefitted for many years from his dedication to improving that unique part of Seattle which he loved. HIs persistence and commitment to his community was most remarkable.

Dennis loved to travel, both throughout the United States as well as abroad. Even in his later years, with modest means, he figured out how to scratch that itch, be it train rides across Canada, bus trips to visit all the major-league parks in the midwest, even China to see the Great Wall and the terracotta soldiers.

He loved his Washington Huskies, attending all manner and number of sporting events, especially the Lady Husky basketball team. His capacity to understand systems, and how to improve them, never left him. He dispassionately surveyed the fate of the Seattle Mariners every Spring and accurately predicted their performance, which unfortunately has been far more dismal than successful. But he still went to Spring Training every chance he got.

His great passion was to walk the streets and parks of Seattle and central Puget Sound. He walked as much and as often as he could until he could walk no more. He was a proud and appreciated member of several organized walking clubs in Seattle. He rode the bus tirelessly throughout the region and railed about how he could fix its problems if only given a chance! And he was spot on … as always.

Dennis received great care from the VA hospital, which extended the quality of his life. His cardiac Nurse Practitioner, Sandy Cruz, looked out for him and was on his team all the way to the end. His final care at the LakeView Adult Family home was compassionate and competent. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents William A. Ross and Blanche Mowry Ross and his wife, Toni Ross. He is survived by his brothers Tom and Bill and his sister Sally. He was loved by many cousins and friends.

If people are moved to remember Dennis, donations to the Sierra Club or the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. A celebration of Dennis’s life will occur later this summer.