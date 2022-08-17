COUNTDOWN: 1 month until first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop!

We first told you back in June about plans for the first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop, a peninsula-wide event that’s now exactly one month away – 10 am-5 pm Saturday, September 17th. Organizers are still signing up artists to participate. Here’s what it’s all about and how to be part of it:

The Art Hop & Shop is a neighborhood-wide event for local artists and makers to show and sell their work. Artists can host a pop-up in their yard, or “borrow” a yard. The West Seattle Art Hop & Shop publishes an online mobile map for shoppers to find and visit the pop-ups, as well as an artist list on our website.

The Art Hop & Shop boundaries are West Marginal Way to the east, the Seattle city limits to the south, and the water to the north and west. If you do not live in the area, find another artist who does live in the area who can host you. Live in an apartment or condo? Need a place to pop-up? Find a host. Connections made between hosts and artists is one of the wonderful aspects of this event. Please click here to see the do-it-yourself tool for finding match-ups.

An interactive map shows the locations of the sales on September 17th. Artists and makers will enter their own information (including photos and links) on the map. You will receive information about how to add your point to the map when you register. Each artist is responsible for entering their own map information.

How do I sign up?

Visit our Registration Page. The cost is $10, and is non-refundable. The fee covers administrative and promotional costs. This is a “rain or shine” event. You will need a location before you register.