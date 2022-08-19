West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

BIZNOTES: 4 quick West Seattle food updates

August 19, 2022 12:10 pm
Quick notes on local food/beverage venues:

OPEN REALLY LATE: The South Delridge burger joint Boss Drive-In (9061 Delridge Way SW) has extended its hours.

Thanks to Mike for the tip.

MOVING SOON: As announced by a banner in the 4500 block of Fauntleroy Way SW, that’ll be the new home of El Chapulin Oaxaqueño food truck in about four weeks.

We stopped by the truck’s longtime location in The Junction, by Lula Coffee‘s drive-thru, to ask about the reason for the move; they said the main motivation is that they need more space. (Thanks to Ian – who also sent the photo – and Ivy for the tips.)

CHICKEN SANDWICHES: As hinted when Ma’ono closed its West Seattle restaurant, its popular chicken sandwiches will be popping up at proprietor Mark Fuller‘s newest venture, the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way). Mondays and Tuesdays, 4 pm-10 pm, for starters.

ICE CREAM: If you haven’t been to Youngstown Coffee (6032 California SW) in Morgan Junction lately, you should know in these waning weeks of summer that they’re now carrying six-ounce pre-packed cups of Ice Cream Social, homemade-style ice cream from Tacoma, in a variety of flavors. (Vegan options, too.)

Food news? Other biz news? Breaking news? Tips always appreciated via westseattleblog@gmail.com or texted to 206-293-6302.

2 Replies to "BIZNOTES: 4 quick West Seattle food updates"

  • Ron Pearson August 19, 2022 (1:09 pm)
    Re Burger Boss – was initially thrilled to see the new late hours until I tried to actually get something there late.  The gentleman inside wouldn’t take my order, and angrily pointed to the sign outside stating all orders after 10:00 PM must be made online.  Never seen anything like that before.  I just went to Mackie D’s after that.

  • Marty2 August 19, 2022 (1:12 pm)
    Little Chicken Burgers has a food truck located next to the Shell Foodmart (old Lucky 5) at 35th & Henderson.  They have been open intermittently the last week or so.  Don’t know if they have regular hours yet, they were not serving drinks when I stopped by last week.

