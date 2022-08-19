BIZNOTES: 4 quick West Seattle food updates

Quick notes on local food/beverage venues:

OPEN REALLY LATE: The South Delridge burger joint Boss Drive-In (9061 Delridge Way SW) has extended its hours.

Thanks to Mike for the tip.

MOVING SOON: As announced by a banner in the 4500 block of Fauntleroy Way SW, that’ll be the new home of El Chapulin Oaxaqueño food truck in about four weeks.

We stopped by the truck’s longtime location in The Junction, by Lula Coffee‘s drive-thru, to ask about the reason for the move; they said the main motivation is that they need more space. (Thanks to Ian – who also sent the photo – and Ivy for the tips.)

CHICKEN SANDWICHES: As hinted when Ma’ono closed its West Seattle restaurant, its popular chicken sandwiches will be popping up at proprietor Mark Fuller‘s newest venture, the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way). Mondays and Tuesdays, 4 pm-10 pm, for starters.

ICE CREAM: If you haven’t been to Youngstown Coffee (6032 California SW) in Morgan Junction lately, you should know in these waning weeks of summer that they’re now carrying six-ounce pre-packed cups of Ice Cream Social, homemade-style ice cream from Tacoma, in a variety of flavors. (Vegan options, too.)

Food news? Other biz news? Breaking news? Tips always appreciated via westseattleblog@gmail.com or texted to 206-293-6302.