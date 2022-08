Thanks to Eric for the tip. Till Dawn is soft-opening today at 5048 California SW, but note that it’s a very soft open – mostly for coffee (Boon Boona), no food or games yet. But at least it’s an opportunity to see inside what its founders intend to be a “super-nerd bar”:

Once Till Dawn is up to full speed, its regular hours will be 8 am-10 pm Tuesdays-Sundays. (We first reported on this plan for the former vehicle-licensing space last October.)