Thanks to West Seattle musician and entrepreneur Brent Amaker for the photos and report – he says the Seafair Pirates followed up their appearance in the West Seattle Grand Parade by storming the newly reopened Admiral Benbow (4210 SW Admiral Way), a past lair.

Not too much time to tarry ashore, though – parade season is peaking, with the Seafair Chinatown Parade tomorrow night and the Seafair Torchlight Parade one week from tonight!