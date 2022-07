9:35 PM: Seattle Fire is dispatching a water-rescue response by land and sea for what’s described as two paddleboarders struggling 500 to 600 yards off Alki Beach. Updates to come.

9:41 PM: Rescuers have made contact with the paddleboarders, they’ve told dispatch, and they’re “not in distress” – they’re on their way to shore. So most of the response is being canceled.