TUESDAY: West Seattle Big Band’s Concert in the Park, new location

(WSB photo, 2018 Concert in the Park)>

Another beautiful evening is forecast for Tuesday – clear and warm. Spend part of it outside enjoying live, lively music from the West Seattle Big Band, bringing back its annual Concert in the Park. New location this year – High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham) – since Hiawatha’s closure means it’s out of the mix as a concert venue this year, even for outdoor shows. This is an annual free concert that the WSBB performs for the community – you’ll see and hear about 20 musicians, directed by Jim Edwards, performing classic songs, both instrumental and vocal arrangements. (Never seen them? Check out video of past concerts.) The WSBB is celebrating its 25th anniversary, founded by West Seattle High School alumni in 1996 (here’s the backstory). They donate their time at other shows throughout the year to support local students – this one, however, is free, so bring a picnic dinner, blankets and/or chairs, and enjoy the Concert in the Park starting at 7 pm Tuesday.