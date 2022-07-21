Street safety and more discussed at Morgan Community Association’s July meeting

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The Morgan Community Association‘s quarterly meeting last night started with what’s become a more-urgent-than-ever topic in West Seattle after two traffic deaths in less than three months:

(WSB photo, May 6)

CHANGES AT CALIFORNIA/FINDLAY: The city’s semi-new traffic engineer Venu Nemani was at the online meeting to talk about improvements to California/Findlay in the wake of the crash that killed 30-year-old Nicholas Wolf in May as he crossed the street just north of the intersection, headed to his home. SDOT recently announced the crossing on the south side of the intersection will be upgraded fron flashing overhead lights to a pedestrian-activated “half-signal.”

Nemani noted that the intersection falls in the middle of almost a mile of California without signals, and that it’s one of only a few RapidRide stations without a signal nearby.

Nemani said the intersection was already on SDOT’s radar – Reconnect West Seattle wanted California SW evaluated for additional pedestrian improvements that could be completed by the end of this year, so they were talking about NW and SE corner curb bulbs. Then on May 6th came the death just north of the intersection, in which – according to the initial police report – a teenage driver traveling 50-55 mph northbound on a rainy night hit and killed Mr. Wolf, then fled the scene but returned with his father. The incident “kicked our conversations into high gear” regarding safety improvements at and near the California/Findlay intersection, Nemani said. He acknowledged that the continuously flashing CROSSWALK sign tends to be ignored. He said the intersection meets the thresholds for signal installation. So the south-leg crosswalk will be upgraded. Usually that takes about two years between decision and installation but they’re speeding that up by using existing utility poles and already-installed power – so it’s going to be a lot like the signal at Fauntleroy/Findlay (near Fairmount Park Elementary). The side-street stop signs will remain, he said. Four different programs are contributing funding.

They also are aware of other aspects such as speeding concerns – “if the environment of the street doesn’t naturally communicate to slow down … it’s an open invitation to drive faster.” Nemani said SDOT is having “a lot of conversations” about arterial speeding around the city and working to “develop a playbook.” They are now analyzing the effects of the speed limit change – it didn’t seem to influence the major speeders, but it did influence the lesser speeders. So the question now is “how can they change the nature” of the streets. At California/Findlay, they’re proposing a concrete median 50′ south of the intersection to “cut the visual perspective of California … and influence motorists to approach the crosswalk at a slower speed.” They’re also looking at paint-and-post curb bulbs at at least two corners. All of this should be done by year’s end. In response to a question, he said construction would likely last a few weeks at most, likely done on weekends.

This is all intended for the intersection, but the death happened to the north. Could any improvements have prevented what happened? Nemani was also asked. He said miscellaneous things could be done in the “Safe Systems” mode – a system recognizing that people might make mistakes but those mistakes shouldn’t be fatal.

Other, shorter topics:

LOWMAN BEACH: “It’s done!” exulted MoCA president Deb Barker . MoCA’s Michael Brunner showed some new photos of the completed seawall-removal/creek-and-beach-restoration project.

Barker said the city is looking at a “grand opening” celebration on a Saturday in September. Beach naturalists and contests are part of what’s in the works.

Speaking of reopenings …

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REOPENING: The celebration-planning coalition (on which MoCA president Barker is active) has launched a new website at westseattlebestseattle.org to “welcome folks back to West Seattle.”

EARTHQUAKE PREPARATION: For the third consecutive MoCA meeting, Cindi Barker – who’s active with the Neighborhood Emergency Communication Hubs – was in attendance to tackle this topic. The goal: A Morgan-specific plan, and figuring out what its priorities should be. Rather than presentation of data, the meeting discussion here was focused on guidance for planning priorities. Gatewood Elementary, The Kenney (WSB sponsor), and the business district topped the list.

MORGAN JUNCTION FESTIVAL POSTMORTEM: “Short and sweet and lovely” is how Deb Barker described the two-hour June 18th festival (WSB coverage here), which included what was likely The Bubbleman‘s last performance ever.

FAUNTLEROY DOCK LETTER: MoCA voted to customize the template for a letter the Fauntleroy Community Association is sending to Washington State Ferries regarding the dock-replacement project.

MORGAN MINUTES: Morgan Junction’s participating in the next West Seattle Art Walk, 5-8 pm August 11th. … MoCA is looking for a new vice president, as Phil Tavel has resigned after many years in the position. Interested? mocacnc@gmail.com … ArtsWest has offered a special price on tickets to its next play.

Two new Morgan-area businesses got brief spotlights:

MOON ROOM: Hannah Roberts came to the MoCA meeting to talk about her new business at 5902 California SW (featured here when they opened almost four months ago). Oil diffusers, jewelry, crystals, art prints. “We’re really enjoying the neighborhood.” She says “imagination” is at the heart of her vision for the “feel-good spot” – “imagination is such a healer.” She’s hoping to add some classes in the fall – singing bowls, sacred geometry, more.

MINUTEMAN PRESS: Matt also came to the MoCA meeting to talk about his relatively new business, new ownership for what was Olympic Printing at 6047 California SW. He’s a former Boeing employee. He says he’s thankful for the warm community reception. Deb Barker thanked Matt for his shop’s work on the Morgan Junction Community Festival posters this year.

NEXT MEETING: MoCA meets third Wednesdays in January, April, July, and October, so the next meeting is October 19th, 7 pm, online.