SUNDAY EXTRA: Revisiting West Seattle Bridge history, featuring the mayor who got it built, on the eve of his memorial

Tomorrow (Monday, September 23) a memorial gathering at MOHAI will bid farewell to Charley Royer, Seattle’s longest-serving mayor (1978-1991). Though he wasn’t a West Seattleite, he will forever be known here as the mayor who built the West Seattle Bridge, which opened in July 1984; its construction was no sure thing after the 1978 ship collision that took out its predecessor. As we did when his brother, former deputy mayor Bob Royer, died five years ago, we’re taking the occasion to bring this out of the video archives:

Charley Royer and Bob Royer both were part of that panel discussion 10 years ago in West Seattle, on the 30th anniversary of the high bridge’s dedication. It was part of a series of bridge-anniversary events presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, at the time led by historian/journalist/writer Clay Eals, who moderated. As Eals notes, “Charley was mired in the contentious issue of building a new bridge, and, of course, took the famous call late June 14, 1978, ‘the night the ship hit the span,’ and told the bridge tender, ‘Seize the ship!’ He also was instrumental in steering money from all levels of government (as was [former city councilmember] Jeanette Williams) to get the high bridge built.” If you don’t want to watch the whole thing, he recommends Charley’s comments at 43:33-49:23, 58:32-1:01:27, and 1:25:25-1:28:16 in the video. Meantime, Mr. Royer’s memorial gathering is set for 4 pm to 6 pm Monday at MOHAI, 800 Terry Ave. North.