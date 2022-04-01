BIZNOTE: Moon Room rises in Morgan Junction, opening Saturday

(WSB photos)

Hannah Roberts and husband Sean used to run the popular Capitol Hill restaurant Honey Hole. Now instead of running a business where the air carries the smell of savory sandwiches, the West Seattle couple is opening one scented with essential oils and fragrances. Moon Room Shop and Wellness opens tomorrow (Saturday, April 2nd) at 5902 California SW; we visited this afternoon for a sneak peek.

The shop inhabits part of a former chiropractic clinic, and Hannah says it’s a space she’s long coveted – “this was my dream building.” Her goal is to provide a memorable “shopping experience,” offering crystals, body oils, face oils, art, jewelry – including her own creations, when you see the Moon Room brand – even T-shirts like this one that celebrates nearby Lincoln Park:

Other unique gift ideas are in view all around the shop. The gift might be for yourself. Some items are miniatures, from tiny fingernail decals to these little cats:

The central themes are wellness and spirituality. Inspired by her food-service background, Hannah has two “gem bars” in the shop where you can buy small colorful stones in bulk.

The decor alone is worth a visit – from a counter decorated with abalone shell fragments gathered by the Northern California tribe to which Hannah belongs, to classic chandeliers.

Moon Room will evolve, she says – “it’s going to be a work in progress” – but this is what they’re starting with, as of 10 am tomorrow. Hours will be 10 am-7 pm Fridays and Saturdays, 10 am-6 pm Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, closed Mondays and Tuesdays, eventually expanding to 7 days a week.