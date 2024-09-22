WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen skateboard; package theft

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN SKATEBOARD: The report and photo are from Jen:

I wanted to report a car break-in that occurred sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning on Kenyon and 32nd. Stolen items include a Car Battery Jump Starter 12V battery pack, everything in the center console, and a newer Baker skateboard. Everything can be replaced, but the skateboard was a gift, and it would be great to get it back if anyone happens to spot it.

PACKAGE THEFT: The report and photo are from Robert: