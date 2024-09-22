WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen skateboard; package theft

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:
STOLEN SKATEBOARD: The report and photo are from Jen:
I wanted to report a car break-in that occurred sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning on Kenyon and 32nd. Stolen items include a Car Battery Jump Starter 12V battery pack, everything in the center console, and a newer Baker skateboard. Everything can be replaced, but the skateboard was a gift, and it would be great to get it back if anyone happens to spot it.
PACKAGE THEFT: The report and photo are from Robert:
We discovered these packages on the street walking home from Junction. We left them at the address on the packages [near where they were found by the curb, in south Morgan Junction/lower Gatewood]. There was a puzzle left, but whatever else was in these was missing. A neighbor came out and moved the packages inside a gate across from the mailboxes.
| 0 COMMENTS