WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen skateboard; package theft

September 22, 2024 6:21 pm
Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN SKATEBOARD: The report and photo are from Jen:

I wanted to report a car break-in that occurred sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning on Kenyon and 32nd. Stolen items include a Car Battery Jump Starter 12V battery pack, everything in the center console, and a newer Baker skateboard. Everything can be replaced, but the skateboard was a gift, and it would be great to get it back if anyone happens to spot it.

PACKAGE THEFT: The report and photo are from Robert:

We discovered these packages on the street walking home from Junction. We left them at the address on the packages [near where they were found by the curb, in south Morgan Junction/lower Gatewood]. There was a puzzle left, but whatever else was in these was missing. A neighbor came out and moved the packages inside a gate across from the mailboxes.

