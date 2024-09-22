BACK TO SCHOOL: South Seattle College’s fall quarter starts Monday

One last back-to-school date on the calendar – tomorrow (Monday, September 23) is the start of the fall quarter at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). It’s not too late to register for classes; you can see here what they’re offering. Notable for this quarter – it’s the first one for SSC’s new president Dr. Monica Brown, who started work in August. SSC serves about 15,000 students a year at its main campus on Puget Ridge (6000 16th SW) and satellite campus in Georgetown.
