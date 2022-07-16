SPORTS: West Seattle Little League softball, baseball All-Stars’ success

More West Seattle Little League teams are headed to state competition! Here are updates and photos from WSLL:

Two more West Seattle Little League All-Star teams win district title

Little League WA District 7 tournaments wrapped up this week with West Seattle Little League (WSLL) 10s Baseball and Softball teams taking the district title win to secure their spots in the WA State tournament.

10s Softball All-Stars

The WSLL 10s All-Star softball team beat Seattle Central on Tuesday after being down 21-20 in the top of the fifth inning. The team rallied to turn the game around and take home the District 7 championship win 35-28. Isabella Vann swung for the fences in the third inning with an inside-the-park home run.

Manager – Kevin O’Donnell

Coaches – Josh Snyder and Tony Colagrossi

Players are alphabetically – Camryn Duty, Charlotte Buckley. Eilidh O’Brien, Emme Dupille, Hayley Johnsonl, Isabella Vann, Josey Sullivan, Katy Snyder, Maya Purcell, Naomi Decker, Nichole Tucci-Ringstad. Nora O’Donnell, Poppy Sheaffer, Serena Colagrossi

10s Baseball All-Stars

The 10s took the District 7 championship on Thur in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off single at the end of the game to topple South Highline National. The game was tied at 7 with WSLL batting in the bottom of the 6th when Julian Patino singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring the winning run.

Manager – Nick Datz

Coaches – JP Patino and Stuart Widman

Players – Ben Datz, Cal Reed, Cameron Widman, Duncan McKinney, Everett Harkins, George Faull, Henry Corr, Julian Patino, Keanu Ignacio, Lex Townsend, Nathan Shafi, Patrick Bowen. Ryker Wade

In all, WSLL is sending 4 teams to the state tournaments to represent District 7: 10s, 11s and 12s baseball and 10s softball. The 12s and 11s baseball All-Stars kick off their state run this weekend. WSLL 12s take the field on Sat at 4:30pm in Lynwood and the 11s at 8am on Sunday in Federal Way.

To continue following along on their All-Star journey, visit the WSLL All-Stars News page.