SDOT urges you to ‘Slow the Flock Down’

Back in May, we covered the Seattle Pedestrian Advisory Board‘s monthly meeting for an update on the campaign launched in West Seattle to try to encourage drivers to stop for pedestrians. At that meeting, SDOT noted that the campaign was part of a state-grant-funded effort to also encourage drivers to slow down, qnd talked about some possible new slogans. One has just gone public: “Slow the Flock Down.”

Billboards are planned around the city, including one in West Seattle, at the north end of Delridge Way, as well as other types of advertisements, and yard signs. You can read the full SDOT announcement here, including this explanation of why they’re focusing on speeding: