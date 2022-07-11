SDOT urges you to ‘Slow the Flock Down’

Back in May, we covered the Seattle Pedestrian Advisory Board‘s monthly meeting for an update on the campaign launched in West Seattle to try to encourage drivers to stop for pedestrians. At that meeting, SDOT noted that the campaign was part of a state-grant-funded effort to also encourage drivers to slow down, qnd talked about some possible new slogans. One has just gone public: “Slow the Flock Down.”
Billboards are planned around the city, including one in West Seattle, at the north end of Delridge Way, as well as other types of advertisements, and yard signs. You can read the full SDOT announcement here, including this explanation of why they’re focusing on speeding:
Speed is the most critical factor in the frequency and severity of crashes. How fast a person is driving affects their field of vision, how quickly they can react, and the amount of time it takes to come to a complete stop. Driving the speed limit can mean the difference between life and death. The faster someone is driving, the more likely they are to be involved in a crash and the greater damage they can do. A person hit by a car traveling 30 miles per hour is twice as likely to be killed than someone hit by a driver going 25 mph.
