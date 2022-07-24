RETURNING: Fauntleroy Fall Festival sets the date

Not to rush you out of summer, but it’s worth noting that Fauntleroy Fall Festival organizers are planning to bring it back this year. This was a discussion item at this month’s Fauntleroy Community Association meeting. You might recall that last year, a modified drive-up/walk-up version of the festival was offered. This year, the tentative plan is to fully bring back the festival, which usually offers multiple activities on the grounds of The Hall at Fauntleroy, Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, and Fauntleroy Church and YMCA (WSB sponsor). The date and time are set – Sunday, October 23, 2-5 pm. Funding for the free-of-charge festival got a boost at last month’s Endolyne Joe’s fundraiser, bringing in $3,150, the FCA was told. Organizers are also happy to have “a great group of fresh volunteers” on board to make it happen.