TUESDAY: Tasty way to help the Fauntleroy Fall Festival

Another returning tradition – a dine-out day/night at Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW) to cook up some cash for the Fauntleroy Fall Festival! This Tuesday (June 7th) is the date; Endolyne Joe’s is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (here’s the menu), 8 am-9 pm, and all you have to do is show up and dine. If you’re there in the evening, FFF-benefiting raffle tickets will be sold starting at 5 pm, with the drawing after 7:30 pm (you don’t have to be present to win). The festival is entirely community-powered – both in volunteers and in funding – so this is one way to help ensure it goes on to bring good times to one and all.