Here’s what you need to know as Fourth of July 2022 begins in West Seattle



(WSB file photo)

Happy Independence Day!

First, transportation info:

TRANSIT: Metro is on a “Sunday with extra late-night service” schedule … The West Seattle Water Taxi is on a Sunday schedule (Vashon is not running) … Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is on a Sunday schedule … Sound Transit‘s holiday plans are listed here.

TRAFFIC CAMS: Check them on this WSB page; for other areas of the city, see the SDOT Travelers’ Map.

Holiday happenings:

FLAGS IN THE JUNCTION: Still room for more volunteer help putting them up and/or taking them down – 9 am and/or 4 pm, meet on northeast corner of California/Alaska.

4TH OF JULY KIDS’ PARADE:Be part of West Seattle’s only 4th of July parade! Starts at 10 am from 44th/Sunset [map] and travels west, then east, across a few North Admiral blocks before concluding at Hamilton Viewpoint Park (1120 California SW) with sack races and kids’ activities. Here’s our preview.

BARBECUE & MUSIC AT THE BEACH: From Chef Gino Williamson of TheHomeSkillit.com:

I will be cooking Caribbean Barbecue on the beach and I have a four-piece live band playing old school and Caribbean beach music. Everyone in the community is welcome to come and have a good time with us and rock out. All the proceeds will go to my Foundation feed the Street Seattle and we will be feeding homeless people and Pioneer Square with all of the proceeds and the funds that we receive on 4th of July. (Food 10 am-10 pm, music 4 pm-10 pm)

4TH OF JULY BASEBALL: The DubSea Fish Sticks semipro summer team are back home for the holiday, 11:05 am vs. Diamond Sports at Steve Cox Memorial Park. Ticket info here. (1321 SW 102nd)

PARKS & POOLS: Here’s the city list of what’s open and what’s not.

Interested in holiday shopping?

AVALON GLASSWORKS: This Luna Park shop/studio’s famous “art-glass seconds” sale is back, 10 am-2 pm today. (2914 SW Avalon Way)

Looking for beverages?

C & P COFFEE’S OPEN: The coffee shop (and longtime WSB sponsor) at 5612 California SW emailed us to say they’re open 7 am-5 pm today.

THE BEER JUNCTION’S OPEN: Also via email, “The Beer Junction will be open on Monday, July 4th from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm for pints, growlers, or beers to go. Last call for pours and growlers at the bar is 3:30 pm.” (4511 California SW)

And tonight …

SEATTLE’S BIGGEST FIREWORKS SHOW: Only one major show within city limits, and that’s the Seafair Summer Fourth at Lake Union. You can usually see much of the show from certain north-facing spots in West Seattle, including Hamilton Viewpoint, Belvedere Park/Viewpoint, and much of Harbor Avenue, including Seacrest Park. Don’t show up at the last minute unless you’re on foot – parking fills up early just about everywhere with a view. The show starts around 10:20 pm. (It’ll be live on KONG-TV, too.)

NO THREE TREE POINT FIREWORKS: If you’re in southwest West Seattle, you might be wondering – but no, the waterfront neighborhood in Burien is NOT bringing in a fireworks barge this year.

WE’RE ON DUTY TODAY – 24/7/365 as always, so if you have a news tip, please text/call 206-293-6302 – thank you!