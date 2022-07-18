West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: 20th/Roxbury townhouse fire ruled arson

July 18, 2022 9:33 am
(Saturday photo sent by Carol)

Two days after the afternoon fire that damaged an unfinished townhouse building in the 9400 block of 20th SW, just north of SW Roxbury, Seattle Fire says its investigators have determined that it was arson. SFD spokesperson Kristin Tinsley tells WSB this morning, “The fire was determined to have been intentionally set (incendiary).” That makes it a Seattle Police investigation. Tinsley says damage is estimated at $195,000. As we reported Saturday, a firefighter was injured (we’re checking back on their condition).

