TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast is the same as most recent days, again – cloudy start, sunny later, high in the mid-to-upper 70s. Sunrise will be at 6:10 am today; sunset will be at 8:14 pm.

(Tuesday night sunset, by James Bratsanos)

(Monday night moonset, anonymous reader photo)

CLOSURE PREVIEWS

Admiral District closure – Friday 10 am through late Saturday night – Admiral Block Party setup and festival will close California SW between Admiral and College, plus College east of California

West Seattle low bridge, NB 1st Ave.S. Bridge: Both scheduled to close all weekend

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule; check the alert page for last-minute changes.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view (closing this weekend):

1st Avenue South Bridge (NB closing again this weekend):

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!