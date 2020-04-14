West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: 2-alarm Admiral construction-site fire remains a mystery

April 14, 2020 3:43 pm
(WSB photo, Saturday)

Ever since that 2-alarm fire in the 2300 block of 48th SW early Saturday, we’ve been checking back with SFD to see if they had determined the cause. Today, the official word is that “Our fire investigators were unable to determine a cause,” according to SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo. He says the estimated loss in the fire – which damaged neighboring residences as well as gutting five under-construction rowhouse units – was $910,000. No one was hurt but the fire spread burning debris over a distance – one Alki Avenue condo resident even reported finding some of it.

  • Lola April 14, 2020 (4:21 pm)
    Wow, I found that hard to believe.  My son said it sounded like something exploded but maybe it was just the crackling of something burning when he woke up.  

