UPDATE::Fire on SW Roxbury

1:52 PM: Thanks for the tips and photos. Seattle Fire has a big response at SW Roxbury/20th SW, across from Holy Family. Updates to come.

1:55 PM: As shown in the photo sent by Carol, this is a new-construction development. SFD says the building is “fully involved,” so crews are fighting in a “defensive” mode because of a chance the building could collapse.

2 PM: Update from SFD – now they’re back to “offensive” mode because: “Crews have water on the fire and have made significant progress knocking down the exterior fire.”