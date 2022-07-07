COUNTDOWN: One week until West Seattle Summer Fest Eve

We’re now looking ahead daily/nightly to the return of West Seattle’s biggest party of the year, Summer Fest. While official festival dates are Friday-Sunday, July 15-17, the night before has taken on a life of its own, with people enjoying wandering the Junction streets closed for festival setup. As with most years, this year Summer Fest Eve (Thursday, July 14th) is also the monthly second Thursday West Seattle Art Walk night. You can see the list of participating businesses/venues and some early previews on the Art Walk website. The Art of Music is back, with two performances on Art Walk night, one that will be outdoors in The Junction and in the heart of Summer Fest Eve – awardwinning West African musician Naby Camera will be playing 6-7:45 pm at KeyBank Plaza.

While wandering The Junction on Summer Fest Eve, you can also expect to see and hear buskers, and look for a chance to get creative with chalk art! You can also visit Mural Alley – the midblock breezeway on the west side of California SW between SW Alaska and SW Edmunds – to see the community murals from Summer Fest 2018 and 2019, and get inspired to join artist Stacey Sterling in creating one this year (Friday and Saturday).

A highlight of years past has been food/drink venues setting up temporary sidewalk cafés; this year, some are already in place, so you can dine/drink outdoor, Or just wander! We’ll see you in the street (California between Genesee and Edmundsm Alaska between 42nd and 44th) one week from tonight.