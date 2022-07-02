COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks until parade-preceding Float Dodger 5K

(WSB file photo, Float Dodger 5K)

On this semi-quiet-so-far holiday weekend, we’re reminding you about some of the huge West Seattle summer events happening later this month. On Saturday, July 23rd, it’s a doubleheader, with the West Seattle Grand Parade preceded by the Float Dodger 5K. The run/walk is presented again this year by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), and registration is open. Participants head down the parade route – on California SW from The Admiral District to The Junction – and back, starting at 9:30 am (an hour and a half before the parade begins). Post-Float Dodger, a beer garden – also featuring root-beer floats – awaits you at a beer garden near the start/finish line at Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW). Both the run/walk and beer garden are fundraisers for the West Seattle Food Bank. For the youngest members of the community, a free Kids’ Dash precedes the Float Dodger 5K. You can sign up for either or both by going here.