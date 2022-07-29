CAMP LONG: 3 more ways to enjoy this West Seattle park

Last weekend, the West Seattle Outdoor Movies series re-launched at Camp Long. Starting this weekend, the series moves to Hotwire Coffee, but Camp Long has other events coming up – and a way to get involved beyond events. From Seattle Parks’ Matt Kostle:

Free Rock Climbing Nights:

We are opening our Rock Climbing program to the public a couple of times this summer for families to take advantage of. The dates are:

August 9

August 16

Sign up for slots will start at 4:30 pm and climbing slots will run from 5 pm-6 pm and 6:30 pm-7:30 pm. Folks are welcome to sign up whenever they arrive, but we will be limited to 10 slots each hours on a first come/first served basis. Each participant can expect to climb 1 or 2 times depending on attendance. Youth under 18 will need to have a parent or guardian present to sign their waiver. This is family friendly and even youth as young as toddlers can climb!

Mountain Fest:

Seattle Parks and Recreation invite you and your family to celebrate Camp Long Mountain Fest from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday September 10th. Camp Long Mountain Fest, an annual celebration of Seattle’s climbing and outdoor recreation history and community, was first held in 2014, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the completion of Schurman Rock, constructed between 1938 and 1939 by the Work Progress Administration, and believed to be the first human constructed climbing structure in the country. There is much more than just climbing though. Visitors can challenge themselves on the high ropes course; try climbing Schurman Rock and rappelling on the Glacier Wall; try their hand at a Camp Long Scavenger Hunt and participate in many other activities and events. All events are free.

Advisory Council

We are also still looking for more Advisory Council members.

-Represent and engage the community

-Advocate on behalf of the community

-Advise on programs and activities that meet community needs

-Assist with fundraising and promotions

-Event planning and volunteer participation

Inquire at camp.long@seattle.gov or call 206-684-7434 for more information if you are interested and have questions.