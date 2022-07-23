HAPPENING NOW: Comeback night for West Seattle Outdoor Movies

The summer of comebacks continues – right now at Camp Long, the first West Seattle Outdoor Movies series in four years has begun! We went to the park just under an hour ago to see the setup; as previewed, the screen is set up in the south end of the big grassy field at the heart of the park. “The Goonies” is tonight’s movie, with co-sponsor Sound Credit Union (also a WSB sponsor) on hand.

The series, presented by the West Seattle Junction Association, is scheduled for four more Saturday nights – all at the Hotwire Coffee courtyard (4410 California SW), longtime home to the summer movies.

As for Camp Long, the park has a lot coming up – we’ll have a story about that in the coming week.