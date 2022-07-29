BIZNOTE: West Seattle Coworking’s double move

West Seattle Coworking is moving out of its longtime Morgan Junction location after tomorrow. But it’s not just going to one new location – the coworking business will have two new locations. On Monday, August 1st, WSC will open what proprietor Ross Bevilacqua calls a “pop-up location” at 4454 California SW, next to Doll Parts Collective. They expect to be there for about a year until the redevelopment project for that site gets started. But in the meantime, around Labor Day, they’ll also open a newly built 3,000-sf space in this almost-complete mixed-use building at 9036 35th SW.

WSC describes this space as:

Class A office (best in class with hard floors, high ceilings, 12 foot windows, LED lighting, AC, phone rooms. a large boardroom, a quiet room. reserved parking, and plenty of unmetered street parking. The building is brand-new construction; it will have covered/secured bike storage and walking distance to Westwood Village. Rooftop access with peek-a-boo views of the water and Mt Rainier views.

Why move? Ross explained to clients in email that if they stayed at 6040 California SW, “our rent would be almost 50% more expensive than before, so it was time for us to find a new home.”