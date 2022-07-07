BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Sellout crowds for Zippy’s Giant Burgers in final days

(Wednesday photo sent by Carolyn Dean)

A lot of people want to go to Zippy’s Giant Burgers (at least) one more time before they close forever after Sunday (as announced two days ago). Two nights running now, we’ve gotten word that they’ve sold out and closed early. The lines started early, too = we went over this morning to confirm they had reopened after the early closure last night, and in the 11 am hour there was already a line out into the parking lot.

(Thursday photo sent by Corianton Hale)

So if you’re going, get there early tomorrow if you can – we’re told they plan to open at 10 am. (Thanks to everyone for the tips and photos!)