WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Teacher Craig Parsley retires, but will continue to educate

(WSB file photo)

Friday was the last day of school for most local students who weren’t already out for summer – and for some educators, it was the last day of their classroom career. Among them: Craig Parsley, a founding teacher at Louisa Boren STEM K-8, who spent the past 10 school years there – from its start – after a long run at Schmitz Park Elementary. He sent us this announcement:

(Friday), I retired from Louisa Boren STEM K-8. It was a good run and I really appreciate our West Seattle Community’s support of STEM education.

Many parents have asked what is next for Mr. Parsley.

I plan on supporting STEM Schools in Seattle and across the state in developing Project-Based Learning Programs that are cost effective and Standards-Based. If my time at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 has taught me one thing, it’s that STEM education is not merely a pedagogical decision, it’s a investment in our country’s future. I want our education decision-makers to know that STEM is not a financial burden…it’s a commitment to inspiring innovation, craft, invention, and optimism.

I’m very proud of all the engineers, architects, astrophysicists, bioengineers, civil and electrical engineers our program has inspired, some entering college and a few soon to graduate from these programs. Perhaps, we really did make a difference.