CONGRATULATIONS! Award for ‘life-changing’ Louisa Boren STEM K-8 teacher Craig Parsley

Teacher Craig Parsley has been an integral part of Louisa Boren STEM K-8 since its start – our photo above shows him at a community meeting about the school’s strategic plan during its first year in 2012-2013, back when it was K-5. Last night, Boren STEM PTA leaders emailed to share the news that he’s been chosen for a prestigious regional award:

Congratulations to Craig Parsley for winning the Patsy Collins Award for Excellence in Education from IslandWood. The “award selection committee was so impressed by Craig’s commitment to meaningful and equitable learning that inspires environmental awareness and stewardship, and are thrilled to present him with this $5,000 award.” If your student has had Mr. Parsley, you know. It’s life-changing classes. Congratulations, Craig!

Countless local families know that, as Parsley taught at Schmitz Park Elementary (now Genesee Hill) before helping launch Boren STEM.

IslandWood is a regional environmental-education nonprofit. It will celebrate this year’s winners at an online event May 4th.