WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 25 notes!

One epic Saturday has arrived. Might be hard to find a spot on the beach by yourself like the little critter in David Dimmit’s photo. Our list of what’s up stretches all across the peninsula – here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: SDOT will be working on curb ramps at Dumar/Orchard St intersection and says, “This work will include pouring concrete and paving the road in front of the curb ramp.” Also, WSDOT continues southbound I-5 lane closures for expansion-joint work.

FREE PRENATAL WORKOUT: Expecting? You’re invited to a free FIT4BABY prenatal fitness class followed by Q&A with a physical therapist, 9 am at Alki Statue of Liberty (61st/Alki).

QIGONG AND MEDITATION IN THE PARK: 9:30 am in north Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), explained in our calendar listing. By donation (fundraising for Puget Soundkeeper Alliance).

DANCE-A-THON FOR SOLES4SOULS: Also a fundraiser – 10 am at Move2Center Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – or online! – enjoy a free dance workout for your donation to the global nonprofit Soles4Souls.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Twice-monthly market focused on food grown and made by BIPOC farmers and entrepreneurs, 10 am-2 pm at Hope Academy (9421 18th SW).

ADMIRAL WAY CLEANUP: 10 am, meet at Belvidere Park (3600 SW Admiral Way) and join in a community cleanup.

ALKI BEACH CLEANUP: 10 am, meet at Alki Bathhouse to join this beach cleanup sponsored by Corona, United by Blue, and Oceanic Global.

FREE SHREDDING & FOOD DRIVE: 10 am-1 pm in the alley behind 3727 California SW, Movement Mortgage invites you to bring your shreddables along with a nonperishable-food donation.

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS TOURNAMENT: West Seattle Little League‘s baseball and softball all-stars start competition with the 12s baseball tournament WSLL is hosting at Bar-S (64th and Admiral), first games at 10 am, public welcome.

MORNING MUSIC: Marco de Carvalho and Friends, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

TASTE OF WHITE CENTER: 11 am-4 pm, tour White Center’s restaurants and help the White Center Food Bank by buying $5 tickets, each of which will get you a special dish or drink at participating establishments – details in our calendar listing, including where to get your ticket(s).

FIELD DAY: Starting at 11 am, local ham-radio operators welcome you to their 24-hour “open house” in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – see our preview for more info; this link has the schedule for talks/info sessions,

WADING POOL SEASON BEGINS: First city-park wading pool to open for the season is in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day (weather permitting).

COLMAN POOL’S 7-DAYS-A-WEEK SEASON BEGINS: From today through Labor Day, it’s daily operations (except for a few swim-meet dates in July) for the outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

SEAFAIR PIRATES’ LANDING: Be at Alki Beach (usually around the Bathhouse, 60th/Alki) to welcome the ambassadors of summer skulduggery. The landing – “scaled down” from past years’ festival-esque events – is expected in the 1-1:30 pm vicinity, but this time is always approximate.

HIGHLAND PARK IMPROVEMENT CLUB RESET FEST: On the one-year anniversary of the fire that gutted Highland Park Improvement Club‘s building, HPIC invites you to nearby Riverview Playfield (7226 12th SW) as they look down the road (literally and figuratively) to a new building. Music, food trucks, beer garden … and they advise being there promptly at 2 pm for “famous musicians” leading off the performances.

WEST SEATTLE ACTION ACTIVISM FAIR: 3 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), reps of 10+ activist groups explain how you can make a difference.

BARTON P-PATCH PIZZA NIGHT: 4-7 pm, enjoy handcrafted wood-fired pizza and music in the community garden at 34th/Barton,

DUBSEA FISH STICKS: See the DubSea Fish Sticks at 6:05 pm vs. the Northwest Honkers, Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) – ticket info here.

LISA CRAZE & GUY NELSON: Singer and guitarist performing at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover.

THE GO JANES WITH AUNTMAMA: Songs and stories at 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – our calendar listing has info on how to reserve your spot.

PRIDE DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Celebrate Pride with Dolly Madison, 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California S).

PRIDE DRAG SHOW AT BOX BAR: “Out at the Box,” 10 pm at Box Bar (5401 California SW), $10 suggested donation.

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!