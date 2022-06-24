West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

65℉

PLAY BALL: All-Star competition time for West Seattle Little League baseball and softball

June 24, 2022 9:27 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

Summer is the prime season for baseball and softball, and the West Seattle Little League is going into the height of this season – here’s the announcement:

West Seattle Little League (WSLL) is sending three baseball teams – one for each division, 10s, 11s, and 12s -and two softball teams – a 10s and Juniors (13-14 year olds) team – to compete in the WA District 7 Little League All-Stars Tournaments.

WSLL will be host to the 12s baseball All-Stars division tournament games at Bar-S (6464 SW Admiral Way). The first games kick off on Saturday, June 25, at 10 am, with WSLL vs. Seattle Central Little League. The Bar-S Snack Shack will be churning out good old-fashioned baseball treats and snacks. We invite the West Seattle community to come out to Bar-S to cheer on the teams!

Around town, you can catch the other WSLL All-Stars teams in play:
-June 25: 11s All-Star baseball tournament begins at Valley Ridge Fields
-June 27: Juniors All-Star softball district tournament begins at Mt Rainier High School (WSLL first game June 29th)
-July 9: 10s All-Star baseball tournament begins at Pacwest
-July 10: 10s All-Star softball district tournament begins (location TBD)

We will be updating the website westseattlelittleleague.com with standings as often as possible. You can also check out the rosters for all teams.

1 Reply to "PLAY BALL: All-Star competition time for West Seattle Little League baseball and softball"

  • WSLL Mom June 24, 2022 (9:33 am)
    Reply

    GO WESTSIDE! Good luck players!

