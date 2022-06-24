PLAY BALL: All-Star competition time for West Seattle Little League baseball and softball

Summer is the prime season for baseball and softball, and the West Seattle Little League is going into the height of this season – here’s the announcement:

West Seattle Little League (WSLL) is sending three baseball teams – one for each division, 10s, 11s, and 12s -and two softball teams – a 10s and Juniors (13-14 year olds) team – to compete in the WA District 7 Little League All-Stars Tournaments.

WSLL will be host to the 12s baseball All-Stars division tournament games at Bar-S (6464 SW Admiral Way). The first games kick off on Saturday, June 25, at 10 am, with WSLL vs. Seattle Central Little League. The Bar-S Snack Shack will be churning out good old-fashioned baseball treats and snacks. We invite the West Seattle community to come out to Bar-S to cheer on the teams!

Around town, you can catch the other WSLL All-Stars teams in play:

-June 25: 11s All-Star baseball tournament begins at Valley Ridge Fields

-June 27: Juniors All-Star softball district tournament begins at Mt Rainier High School (WSLL first game June 29th)

-July 9: 10s All-Star baseball tournament begins at Pacwest

-July 10: 10s All-Star softball district tournament begins (location TBD)

We will be updating the website westseattlelittleleague.com with standings as often as possible. You can also check out the rosters for all teams.