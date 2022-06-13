WADING POOLS: Here’s when they’ll open in West Seattle

(WSB file photo, Delridge wading pool)

The city is finally out with this year’s schedule for wading pools. The list indicates four wading pools in West Seattle and South Park will be open:

JUNE 25-SEPTEMBER 5

Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

7 days a week, 12 pm-7 pm

JUNE 27-AUGUST 21

EC Hughes Playground wading pool (2805 SW Holden)

Mondays, Tuesdays, Sundays, 12 pm-7 pm

JUNE 27-AUGUST 17

South Park Community Center wading pool (8319 8th Ave. S.)

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 12 pm-7 pm

JUNE 29-AUGUST 19

Delridge Community Center wading pool (4501 Delridge Way SW)

Wednesdays, Thursdays, Friday, 12 pm-5:30 pm

The Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is already open, 11 am-8 pm daily through September 5th.

You’ll notice that the Hiawatha wading pool is not on the list, likely because of work at the center and upcoming work at the play area, but its absence is not explained in the city announcement, so we’re following up. It hasn’t been open since 2019.

P.S. Take note, especially in this cooler-than-usual-so-far season, that the city generally opens pools on days when sunny/70-degrees-or-more weather is expected.