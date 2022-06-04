RETURNING: Door-to-door solicitors, and what you need to know.

We don’t know if door-to-door soliciting went entirely away during the past few years, but in the past few days we’ve received reader complaints/alerts about solicitors for the first time in two-plus years – so here’s a refresher course of what you should know, from the Seattle Municipal Code:

*Door-to-door (residential) selling is allowed between 8 am-9 pm.

*The entity for whom the seller is working has to have a license, and the seller (agent) must have ID showing the license and the agent’s name: “All licensees and agents shall conspicuously display on their outer clothing their residential sales license or residential sales agent licenses when selling.” If you choose to open the door, ask to see it immediately: “Each residential seller or agent shall, immediately upon contacting the prospective buyer, disclose to the prospective buyer his/her name, company, and the product or service represented.”

*Solicitors are required to honor a “no soliciting” sign if you have one. Whether you do or don’t, they’re also required to honor this part of the code: “If requested to do so, (the agent) shall leave the premises immediately.”

The full set of rules is here. Also, the Better Business Bureau‘s advice is here.