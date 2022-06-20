NEXT HOLIDAY: Two weeks until two big Fourth of July comebacks

Two weeks from today, it’s the 4th of July, and two major events are returning.

(WSB photo, 2019 West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade)

WEST SEATTLE 4TH OF JULY KIDS’ PARADE: We mentioned back in April that this is returning; now that it’s close, it’s worth another reminder. This is a non-motorized (except for the fire truck and pickup truck that have led it in past years) parade, no pre-registration required – just show up with your kids of all ages, and you’re in! Red, white, and blue clothing/decorations encouraged. The parade starts from 44th/Sunset in North Admiral [map] at 10 am and moves along a few neighborhood blocks before crossing California to end at Hamilton Viewpoint Park with activities to wrap up the morning of fun.

LAKE UNION FIREWORKS: Seafair is bringing back the big show – Seattle’s only Independence Day fireworks display – this year, and much of it will be visible from north-facing West Seattle if you don’t want to journey across the bay for an up-close view. The fireworks go off over Lake Union starting around 10:15 pm.