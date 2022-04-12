RETURNING: West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade is back for 2022

(WSB photo, 2019 parade)

Another big West Seattle event is back – the 4th of July Kids’ Parade. This will be the 28th parade, and if you’re new here since the last one in 2019, it’s not a sit-and-watch parade … it’s thousands of kids and family members walking and rolling on a route through North Admiral. Just show up and you’re in! (Here’s our 2019 coverage.) Nicole Lutomski and Megan Erb are facilitating the parade again this year. It starts at 10 am on Independence Day (a Monday this year), from 44th/Sunset, and after a few blocks, ends up at Hamilton Viewpoint Park for field games. While it’s largely free-form and fun, it’s costly to get permits and insurance, so they’re seeking sponsors, with three tiers ($100, $250, $500). You can email Nicole if you’re interested in finding out more about sponsorship – nalutomski@gmail.com.