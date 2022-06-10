CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Charge filed in shoplift-turned-robbery

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight: We reported on Monday that a man was arrested after a shoplift-turned-robbery at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) in Morgan Junction. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged the suspect, 48-year-old Ryan R. Knake, with second-degree robbery. A store employee told police he had confronted Knake after seeing him hide a sandwich in a personal bag, and that, in response, Knake brandished a knife and said, “Do you wanna die?”, then held the knife toward employees as he left the store. Charging documents say police found him walking eastbound along the north side of the store, seeming to be distraught and in crisis. They arrested him and found the knife in his possession, according to the documents, which also say he threatened officers as they transported him to jail. Knake has no criminal convictions, prosecutors say, but this is his seventh jail booking in eight months; they requested $30,000 bail, and that’s what a judge set.