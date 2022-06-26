CORONAVIRUS: See this past week’s trends for West Seattle, King County

From the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard, here’s our weekly look at countywide and West Seattle-specific COVID numbers:

*Zero percent change in cases countywide between the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 1,001 new daily cases countywide (up from 995 when we checked a week ago)

*22 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 14 new hospitalizations daily (down from 18 a week ago)

*22 percent fewer deaths in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 2 deaths daily (same two-week average as last week)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*799 cases between 6/6 and 6/20, down from 886 between 5/22 and 6/5

*9 hospitalizations between 6/6 and 6/20, up from 7 between 5/22 and 6/5

*No deaths between 6/6 and 6/20, down from 3 between 5/22 and 6/5

VACCINATION: As reported last week, the Western States review workgroup has affirmed that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective for children 6 months to 4 years old. Also, boosters are recommended for everyone 5 and up. Checking vaccination rates:

*81.5 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*86.2 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (unchanged from a week ago)

*50.8 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .2% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 88.6% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 55.0% have had a booster (up .5%)

98116 – 93.4% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 67.1% have had a booster (up .7%)

98126 – 84.1% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 57.0% have had a booster (up .5%)

98136 – 94.1% completed initial series (same as a week earlier), 70.1% have had a booster (up .6%)

98146 – 83.5% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 49.4% have had a booster (up .3%)

TESTING: If you want to get tested and don’t have a kit at home, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays except some holidays) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday except holidays). … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.

VACCINE CLINICS: No new pop-ups to report; the one we mentioned earlier this week, for newly eligible children, filled up fast. Look for opportunities here.