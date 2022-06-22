CONGRATULATIONS! South Seattle College celebrates Class of 2022

(Photo by Casey Broadwater)

The Seattle Colleges commencement ceremony last night at T-Mobile Park celebrated 3,200 graduates from around the system, including 878 who earned a degree or certificate from South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – here’s how that breaks down, according to SSC:

*397 graduates earned associate transfer degrees that enable them to transfer to four-year colleges and universities in Washington and beyond to complete their bachelor’s degrees. *337 graduates earned career training associate of science degrees and certificates that prepare them to enter the workforce immediately. *100 graduates earned high school diplomas or equivalents, allowing them to take a significant step toward future education and employment opportunities. *44 graduates earned bachelors of applied science degrees, taking their careers to the next level and increasing their earning potential.

“To the South Seattle College graduating class of 2022 and all of our graduates across Seattle Colleges, you are simply amazing,” SSC president Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap, is quoted as saying at the ceremony. “When I think back over the past two plus years and all of the challenges you have tackled to reach this historic milestone … challenges in the classroom (or learning remotely from home), in your personal and work lives, in our society at large, so many things – big and small – that tried to tear you away from your goal. Well, you never lost that focus, and you have made clear to everyone in this stadium, in this world, that astounding resiliency and determination are at your very core.” Summer quarter begins at SSC on Monday (June 27th).